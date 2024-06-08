JERUSALEM, June 8 ― The Israeli military said today it was currently targeting militant infrastructure in Gaza’s al-Nuseirat area and the enclave’s health ministry reported dozens of people dead and injured.

It is unusual for Israel’s military to reporton its actions while such operations are still under way.

“The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is currently targeting terrorist infrastructure in the area of Nuseirat (in the central Gaza Strip),” the military said in a statement.

Gaza’s health ministry said that many casualties, dead and wounded, were arriving at Al-Aqsa Hospital, including children. “Dozens of injured people are lying on the ground and medical teams are trying to save them with the simple medical capabilities they have,” the ministry said on Facebook. ― Reuters

