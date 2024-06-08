COPENHAGEN, June 8 ― Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has suffered a light whiplash injury after she was assaulted by a man in central Copenhagen yesterday, her office said in a statement today.

“Apart from that, the Prime Minister is safe and sound, but she is shocked by the incident,” it said, adding that Frederiksen had been taken to hospital for a check-up following the incident today.

All the Prime Minister’s official events today have been cancelled, her office said.

Danish police said today a 39-year-old man would appear in front of a judge for preliminary questioning in relation to an assault on the prime minister.

Advertisement

Police said the man would be brought before the Copenhagen City Court for questioning at around 1 p.m. (1100 GMT), but declined to provide more detail.

Frederiksen, was able to walk away and had no outward signs of harm after the assault, Soren Kjergaard, who works as a barista in central Copenhagen, told Reuters after seeing her being escorted away by security.

Neither the police nor the prime minister’s office said anything about the man’s motive or whether he had carried a weapon.

Advertisement

The assault comes two days before Danes head to the polls in the European Union election.

A month ago, three German politicians suffered assaults ahead of European Parliament and district council elections and more attacks followed earlier this week.

Several EU leaders condemned the incident, which happened just three weeks after Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico was seriously injured in an assassination attempt.

“The attack on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is an intolerable act of violence that represents an attack on the heart of democratic values,” Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on X.

Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president said on X:

“I was so shocked at the news of you being assaulted tonight. I condemn this despicable act which goes against everything we believe and fight for in Europe. I wish you strength and courage - I know you have plenty of both.” ― Reuters