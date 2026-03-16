KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hopes several announcements made for the public will provide convenience ahead of Aidilfitri.

In a post on the X platform yesterday, Anwar said the announcements on an additional public holiday and the implementation of the Aidilfitri Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) are expected to help ease the people’s cost of living, ensure prices of goods remain reasonable and facilitate travel for those returning to their hometowns.

“May the coming Syawal bring greater happiness, blessings and wellbeing to all Malaysians,” he said.

Earlier, the prime minister announced that the government had agreed to grant one additional public holiday in conjunction with this year’s Aidilfitri celebration in appreciation of the efforts and dedication of the people for working hard throughout the month of Ramadan.

However, the date of the additional holiday is subject to the declaration of 1 Syawal. If Aidilfitri falls on Friday (March 20), Monday (March 23) will be the additional holiday, while if Aidilfitri falls on Saturday (March 21), the additional holiday will be on Friday (March 20).

As for the Aidilfitri SHMMP 2026, it will be implemented from March 14 to 28 to control prices of essential goods during the festive season, involving 27 types of items compared with 26 last year. — Bernama