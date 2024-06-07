ISTANBUL, June 7 — Nepal has collected 11,000 kilogrammes of waste from Mount Everest, Lhotse and Nuptse, according to the country’s army.

The Clean Himal campaign also recovered four human bodies and a human skeleton, along with 2,226 kilogrammes of biodegradable and 8,774 kilogrammes of non-biodegradable waste, the army stated on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Nepalese Chief of Army Staff Prabhu Ram Sharma expressed joy in concluding the campaign on World Environment Day, emphasising the need for strict adherence to existing policies to prevent future pollution in the mountains.

He also highlighted the importance of raising awareness from the central to grassroots levels, noting that such campaigns cannot be completed by the Nepali army alone.

This year’s campaign marks the fifth edition of the campaign, which was launched in 2019. To date, the initiative has collected 119 tonnes of waste and recovered 14 human bodies and several skeletons.

At least three climbers have been confirmed dead on the world’s tallest mountain this season, as hundreds of them are attempting to reach the summit. — Bernama

