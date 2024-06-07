SYDNEY, June 7 — Authorities have responded to 447 incidents and conducted 49 rescues in the Australian state of New South Wales since midnight as heavy downpours led to flash floods.

According to Xinhua, The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) reported on Friday that flooding incidents were predominantly seen in the South Coast, Illawarra, and Sydney Metropolitan regions.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) recorded 24-hour rainfall totals of 206 mm in Cringila, 197 mm at Port Kembla, 170 mm in Warilla, and 146 mm in Wollongong, with the flooding risk elevated over wet catchments, full dams, and very high tides.

NSW SES State Duty Commander and Acting Assistant Commissioner Dallas Burnes noted that the rescue team worked in “very challenging conditions” in the southeast of the state throughout the night, while a number of roads might still be impacted by flash flooding on Friday.

“This is a dynamic weather system where conditions can change rapidly,” Burnes warned.

Currently, flood alerts are in place for Picton, Shoalhaven, Wollondilly, and the Hawkesbury Nepean. According to BOM’s forecast, rainfall is expected to ease from Friday afternoon, with elevated river levels likely to decline over the weekend. — Bernama-Xinhua