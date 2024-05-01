NYPD law enforcement officials stand by on closed streets surrounding Columbia University in a comprehensive operation to clear campus of students who barricaded themselves in a building on campus and established an encampment while protesting in support of Palestinians, during the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in New York City, April 30, 2024. — Reuters pic
Wednesday, 01 May 2024 10:20 PM MYT
Reuters - May 1 (Reuters) - New York City police took about 300 people into custody late on Tuesday at Columbia University and City College of New York at pro-Palestinian demonstrations, Mayor Eric Adams said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago)
