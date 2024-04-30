Palestinian Abdel Rahman Barika, who survived an Israeli air strike, looks from a damaged house at the site of an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, April 29, 2024. — Reuters pic
Tuesday, 30 Apr 2024 5:51 PM MYT
DUBAI, April 30 — More than 34,535 Palestinians have been killed and 77,704 have been wounded in the Israeli military offensive in Gaza since October 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement today. — Reuters