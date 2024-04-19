SYDNEY, April 20 — A 16-year-old accused of stabbing a Sydney bishop during a livestreamed sermon has been charged with “committing a terrorist act”, police said Friday.

It is alleged the boy travelled for about 90 minutes to reach the Assyrian Christian church in western Sydney and stabbed Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel about six times.

The suspect, who was taken to hospital after the attack, is expected to attend a bedside children’s court hearing later on Friday, New South Wales police commissioner Karen Webb said.

Police pressed the charges after a search of electronic devices at his home and an interview in his hospital bed.

Advertisement

He has been denied bail and could face life in prison if convicted.

Police did not say what ideology may have motivated the alleged assailant. — AFP