SCHNECKSVILLE (United States), April 14 — Donald Trump today blasted President Joe Biden over Iran’s major attack on Israel, alleging that his rival in November elections showed American “weakness” in the Middle East.

“God bless the people of Israel. They are under attack right now. That’s because we show great weakness,” he said at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

Iran launched an unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel Saturday evening, after pledging retaliation for a strike on its consular building in Syria that killed seven Revolutionary Guards members, two of them generals.

Trump, who while in office ordered the killing of a top Revolutionary Guard leader in Baghdad and withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear accord, has repeatedly accused his Democratic opponent of a soft approach toward Tehran.

“The weakness that we’ve shown, it’s unbelievable, and it would not have happened if we were in office,” Trump said Saturday.

“But America prays for Israel, we send our absolute support to everyone in harm’s way.”

Biden meanwhile was huddling at the White House with his key military and national security advisors, saying on X that the US “commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad.” — AFP