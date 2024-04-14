JERUSALEM, April 14 — The Israeli military said today that Iran’s attack using hundreds of drones and missiles had been “foiled”, with 99 per cent of them intercepted overnight.

“The Iranian attack was foiled,” Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a televised statement.

None of the drones and cruise missiles that were launched towards Israel had entered its territory, Hagari said, and “only a few” ballistic missiles reached Israel.

One of them “lightly hit the Nevatim base”, he added, noting that the military compound was “still functioning”.

Advertisement

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement: “Together with the United States and additional partners, we managed to defend the territory of the State of Israel.”

“The campaign is not over yet — we must remain alert”, Gallant added. — AFP

Advertisement