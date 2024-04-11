MOSCOW, April 11 — Moscow today called on Iran and Israel to exercise restraint amid spiralling tensions in the Middle East.

Tehran has issued fresh threats against Israel over a strike earlier this month that killed two Iranian generals, triggering US President Joe Biden to pledge “iron-clad” support for Israel on Wednesday.

“It is very important for everybody to exercise restraint in order not to destabilise the region, which is already not gifted with stability or predictability,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia has previously condemned Israel’s conduct in its six-month war in Gaza.

Moscow had traditionally tried to maintain relations with all major powers in the Middle East.

But the Gaza conflict has dented its ties with Israel and it has already been strengthening military and political ties with Iran.

Peskov said Russia had not been approached as a potential mediator between the two arch rivals. — AFP

