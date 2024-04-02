A Palestinian inspects a vehicle where employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK), including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike, according to the NGO as the Israeli military said it was conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this ‘tragic’ incident, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Deir Al-Balah, in the central Gaza, Strip April 2, 2024. –– Reuters pic
Tuesday, 02 Apr 2024 8:25 PM MYT
JERUSALEM, April 2 –– Israel’s military today said one of its strikes in Gaza caused the killing of seven people working for the World Central Kitchen aid group, and that its top general would review the findings of a preliminary inquiry.
“The tragic incident last night occurred as a result of an IDF strike and we are investigating the circumstances,” a military statement said.— Reuters