MOSCOW, Feb 24 — Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev, a leading hawk on the Ukraine offensive, said today Moscow will seek “revenge” for massive Western sanctions.

A day earlier, the US unveiled fresh sanctions on the eve of the second anniversary of Moscow’s Ukraine campaign and after the death in prison of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The latest sanctions cover 500 targets, including the Mir credit card system, set up by Russia to avoid reliance on US-based networks, and key businesses.

“The reason (behind the sanctions) is clear: the worse it is for Russian citizens, the better it is for the Western world,” Medvedev said on social media.

Advertisement

“We all just need to remember this and take revenge on them wherever possible. They are our enemies.”

Medvedev called on Russians to “create difficulties in the economy for (the West) and foment public unhappiness towards the incompetent policies of Western authorities.”

He also said Russia should “carry out other activities on their territory that cannot be discussed in public,” he added, without elaborating.

Advertisement

Russia has been accused of fomenting disinformation in Western countries.

The Kremlin has spent months telling Russians that the economic sanctions are intended to harm ordinary citizens.

Medvedev replaced Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin between 2008 and 2012 and his tenure saw a warming of relations with the West.

Since Putin sent troops to Ukraine in February 2022, Medvedev has regularly published vehemently anti-Western statements on social media. — AFP