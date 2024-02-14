JAKARTA, Feb 14 — Unofficial figures in Indonesia’s presidential election today showed Prabowo Subianto had 59.77 per cent of votes, based on 23.30 per cent of ballots counted at a sampling of polling stations across the country.

His rivals Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo had 23.51 per cent and 16.72 per cent respectively, independent pollster Indikator Politik said.

Private pollsters are tabulating “quick counts” after polling stations close. In previous elections, the counts from reputable outlets have proven to be accurate. — Reuters

