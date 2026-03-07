SEBERANG PERAI, March 7 — Islamic State (IS)-linked extremist activities in Malaysia are under control due to the competence of the police, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

However, he cautioned that Malaysians should not let their guard down, as the threat still has the potential to undermine the country’s peace and stability.

“We must not be complacent and careless. Our children must be equipped with knowledge, explanation, clarification and awareness because without knowledge, they are susceptible to negative influences,” he said in his speech at the official launch of the Mengkuang Titi Mosque here.

Anwar was referring to Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail’s statement yesterday that six Malaysian youths, including three minors, were suspected of involvement in IS-linked extremist activities.

He said the youths were influenced and riled up by outsiders.

“So, we must learn from what is happening around us,” he said, referring to conflicts in the Middle East following attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States.

He said everyone has their own opinions, but if people stubbornly defend their views and the situation becomes uncontrollable, it will lead to hatred, division and ultimately loss for the country.

“Every day we will hear issues, such as the issue with the temple, or pig farming, or disagreements between politics and parties — all sorts of issues are raised,” he said.

He said he had mentioned in Parliament yesterday that there are those envious of Malaysia because the country remains peaceful.

“Our economy is good, growth is good — but who said we do not have issues?” he said.

He added that challenges remain, including rising prices of essentials, schools lacking facilities and communities still in need of mosques.

“There are still issues we need to resolve but these issues cannot be resolved if our country is not peaceful,” he said.

He said that in Iran and Gaza, mosques are being destroyed, whereas in Malaysia the government is still building them.

“This is why we must protect the peace of our country and take a moderate leadership approach, so that we can pay attention to what is needed by the people,” he said.