OSLO, March 8 — Norwegian police reported on Sunday an explosion at the US embassy in the capital Oslo, but said there were no casualties.

The explosion occurred around 1.00 am local time (8am Malaysian time), the Oslo police department said in a statement, adding they did not know the cause of the blast.

Public broadcaster NRK quoted police incident commander Michael Delmer saying the blast hit the entrance of the embassy’s consular section.

“At around 1:00 am we received several reports of an explosion. We arrived shortly afterward and confirmed that there had been an explosion that hit the US embassy,” he told NRK.

“There is minor damage,” he said.

“We are not going to comment on anything related to the type of damage, what it is that has exploded and similar details, beyond the fact that there has been an explosion” because “it is very early in the investigation”, he said.

The police statement said investigators were in contact with the embassy about the incident and there was a huge police deployment on site.

Residents near the embassy said they heard a loud blast.

A 16-year-old identified only as Edvard told TV2 that he was watching television when he heard the blast.

“My mother and I first thought it came from our house so we looked around a little, but then we saw the flashing lights outside the window and a ton of police,” he said.

“There were police dogs and drones and police with automatic weapons and helicopters in the air,” he said.

US embassies have been placed on high alert in the Middle East over American military operations in Iran and several have faced attacks as Tehran hits back at industrial and diplomatic targets.

But police gave no indication the incident near the embassy in Oslo was connected to the conflict. — AFP