KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — A 29-year-old female house officer was found dead in a hostel room at Hospital Sultan Ismail Petra (HSIP) in Kuala Krai, Kelantan, yesterday.

Kuala Krai district police chief Superintendent Mazlan Mamat said police received information about the incident from the hospital at about 9.55am.

He said that upon receiving the report, a team from the Criminal Investigation Department of the Kuala Krai district police headquarters, together with officers from the Kuala Krai police station, rushed to the location to carry out further investigations.

“Preliminary investigations found that the incident occurred in one of the hostel rooms at HSIP Kuala Krai, and the victim was discovered already lifeless.

“Initial checks at the scene found no elements of crime,” he said in a media statement today.

Mazlan said the body was taken to the HSIP forensic unit for a post-mortem examination.

“The case has been classified as a sudden death. Members of the public with information related to the incident are urged to contact the Kuala Krai police station at 09-9666222 to assist in the investigation,” he said.