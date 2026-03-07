LOS ANGELES, March 7 — US actor Ben Stiller has asked the White House to remove a clip from his 2008 comedy Tropic Thunder after it appeared in a government video promoting its military action in Iran.

“Hey White House, please remove the Tropic Thunder clip. We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie,” Stiller posted on X yesterday.

The White House video also features clips from shows like Gladiator, Braveheart, Iron Man, Breaking Bad, Deadpool and Top Gun, intercut with real drone strike footage and concluding with a voiceover declaring “flawless victory”.

Social media users criticised the video for being in poor taste, especially amid reports that a US strike may have killed children at an Iranian girls’ school.

This follows previous instances of other celebrities asking the Trump administration not to use their work, including Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Kenny Loggins.