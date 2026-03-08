KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The government will continue to provide assistance, protection, support and safe spaces for women in the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He described women as pillars of the nation, even as they work and contribute from behind the scenes.

“The roles and achievements of women must always be recognised and appreciated, as this is the first step in breaking down stereotypes surrounding their position in society.

“In conjunction with Women’s Day, let us continue to appreciate and uplift the role of women as key partners in shaping the nation’s future. Empowering Women, Strengthening the Nation. Happy Women’s Day,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He added that in Malaysia, women continue to play a major role in the family, education, economy, and community leadership.

He noted that while many women today serve as educators of future generations and catalysts for social change, efforts to strengthen their well-being, safety, and access to equitable opportunities must be continuously intensified to address current challenges.

Fadillah said International Women’s Day is more than just a celebration; it is an appreciation of the immense sacrifices made by women not only within the family institution, but also to society, the nation, and at the international level.

“As we celebrate women, we must also acknowledge the reality still faced by many women around the world. Gaps in social, economic, and political aspects persist and require our collective attention. Furthermore, women and children still face significant issues of violence and conflict,” he said. — Bernama