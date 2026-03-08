JERLUN, March 8 — The water level of dams under the supervision of the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (MADA) has been affected by the drought currently plaguing the state, thus impacting paddy production this season.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the water level at the main dams, particularly the Pedu Dam, has dropped to around 40 per cent due to the extremely hot weather and unstable weather conditions.

“Rain has started to fall in several areas but it is not having a major impact because the rain needs to fall in the upstream area to increase the water in the dam. For now, MADA is planning to implement the dry sowing method while waiting for the dam water supply to be channelled as usual.

“Paddy yields have indeed declined slightly due to the unpredictable weather, but the government has announced a relatively high replacement aid allocation to ease the burden on farmers,” he said when attending the Rice Crop Takaful Scheme (STTP) Contribution Presentation Ceremony and a meeting with MADA area farmers here, last night.

According to the official MADA website, the water level at Pedu Dam was at 42.23 per cent, the Muda Dam (11.12 per cent) and the Ahning Dam (55.96 per cent) with a total water reservoir rate of 41.55 per cent.

In other developments, Mohamad said his ministry would continue to closely monitor the impact of the ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia on the country’s food security.

“Although food supply is not currently directly affected, our main concern is the increase in global oil prices which could increase the cost of importing and transporting food.

“I have instructed the International and Food Security Division to prepare a report on the impact of the conflict within a week. We are concerned that if it continues, oil prices will rise and affect the prices of goods in the market so we hope that a ceasefire can be expedited,” he said.

Meanwhile, he assured that stocks of meat, chicken and coconuts are sufficient for this festive season, but the price status after Aidilfitri depends on the stability of oil prices and the global economic situation. — Bernama