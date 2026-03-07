BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 7 — The government will kick off a training programme to provide early exposure to information and digital technology at all religious schools, including pondok (religious boarding school) institutions, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that this is following discussions with teachers and syeikhs of pondok institutions, who agreed that elements of modern skills be introduced as an addition to the existing learning system.

According to him, this effort is not aimed at changing the manhaj tarbiah (traditional curriculum) adopted by such institutions, but rather at adding new skills components that are important in today’s world.

“We are making changes by providing large-scale assistance to strengthen and empower the education system, including the pondok education system. Then I told the teachers we brought to Kuala Lumpur that if they want to teach, they may teach the usual subjects. I don’t want to interfere.

“But I suggested some additions, such as Malay language teachers, history teachers and also IT (information technology), because everyone is talking about IT. We have 300,000 to 400,000 children in religious and Arabic schools who cannot be left behind,” he said at the opening of the Mengkuang Titi Mosque and Nuzul Quran 1447H celebration in Permatang Pauh here today.

Also present were Penang Deputy Chief Minister I Datuk Mohamad Abdul Hamid, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Zulkifli Hasan, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari and Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Earlier, the programme began with the tadarus (recitation of the) al-Quran 30 juz and Khatam al-Quran ceremony, involving about 300 youths through the implementation of the Rakan Masjid X Rakan Muda Ramadan Programme, a collaboration between the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The programme is aimed at strengthening youth involvement in enlivening mosque institutions throughout Ramadan through spiritual, scholarly and volunteer activities, such as tadarus al-Quran, Ramadan lectures, community breaking of fast and welfare programmes.

At the same function, the prime minister also launched the Islamic Educational Institution (IPI) Digital Transformation Initiative, to be implemented through a strategic collaboration between the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and JAKIM.

The initiative aims to empower Islamic educational institutions in the country through the development of digital skills and exposure to future technologies, in line with Malaysia’s aspirations of becoming an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Nation by 2030. —Bernama