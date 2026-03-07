Logo
A 13-year-old boy was stopped by JPJ officers in Kedah while driving a Perodua Kancil with his father in the passenger seat. — Bernama file pic
Malaysia  / 12 h ago

Boy, 13, caught driving dad in Perodua Kancil tells Kedah JPJ he had ‘no choice’ as father unwell

National women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah marched into their maiden All England semi-final after defeating Indonesia’s Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Meilysa Trias Puspitasari in the quarter-finals at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham, early this morning. — AFP pic
Sports  / 12 h ago

Pearly Tan‑M. Thinaah end Malaysia’s 19‑year All England drought with semi‑final breakthrough

Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said speculation linking him to an alleged Bangkok political meeting is unfounded. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin
Malaysia  / 9 h ago

Perikatan chairman Ahmad Samsuri dismisses claims linking him to alleged ‘Bangkok Move’ meeting

Authorities said no elements of foul play were found after a house officer was discovered dead in a hostel room at Hospital Sultan Ismail Petra. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

House officer, 29, found dead in hostel room at Kuala Krai hospital

Federal Territories Minister Hannah Yeoh said residents should not exploit development consultations for private benefits. — Picture by Raymond Manuel
Malaysia  / 7 h ago

Hannah Yeoh warns KL residents against abusing DBKL consultations to seek personal perks

James Chai, who is currently working in the United Kingdom, said he has appointed lawyers in relation to the MACC investigation. — Picture from Facebook/James Chai
Malaysia  / 13 h ago

Former Rafizi aide James Chai appoints lawyers as MACC seeks his cooperation in probe

A BMW 325i seen performing a drift along a winding road leading up to Genting Highlands in a 14-second video that later went viral on TikTok, prompting police to arrest the 29-year-old driver and seize the vehicle for investigation. — Screengrab from Facebook video
Malaysia  / 12 h ago

Viral Genting drift lands BMW 325i driver in police custody

Former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin said he has asked his aide to draft a letter as he considers returning to Umno through the party’s ‘Rumah Bangsa’ initiative. — Bernama pic
Malaysia  / 12 h ago

Khairy signals bid to return to Umno through ‘Rumah Bangsa’ initiative

Police are investigating a fatal incident in Klang after an alleged gunshot led to a chase and a crash involving a four-wheel-drive vehicle and a motorcycle. — Screengrab from Facebook video
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

Alleged gunshot triggers pursuit before fatal crash between 4WD and motorcycle in Klang, police say

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i, the head of the judiciary and Alireza Arafi, deputy chairman of the Assembly of Experts, attend the meeting of the interim leadership council of Iran in an unknown location, amid the US-Israel conflict with Iran, in Iran, March 1, 2026. — IRIB/WANA (West Asia News Agency) handout pic via Reuters
World  / 4 h ago

Iran president rules out surrender to Israel, US, apologises to neighbours and says Iran will only return fire

An Emirates airliner sits parked at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California on March 2, 2026, after its return flight to Dubai International Airport (DXB) was cancelled due to the war in the Middle East. — AFP pic
World  / 4 h ago

Emirates halts all Dubai flights until further notice as aerial interception forces shutdown at world’s busiest hub

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visits PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin at Penang Hospital during a working trip to the northern region today. — Picture via Facebook/Anwar Ibrahim
Malaysia  / 5 h ago

Anwar stops by Penang Hospital to visit ‘old friend’ and PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin

A Luckin Coffee MIX (coffee tea) store in Shanghai on December 30, 2025. — Xing Yun/CFoto pic via AFP
Money  / 10 h ago

China’s Luckin Coffee moves to buy Blue Bottle in US$400m deal as competition with Starbucks heats up

US President Donald Trump said yesterday that only Tehran’s unconditional surrender would bring an end to the escalating Middle East war as crude oil prices surged on fears about global supply disruption. — AFP pic
World  / 12 h ago

Trump rules out talks, says only Iran’s ‘unconditional surrender’ can end Middle East war

Then Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin attend the party’s annual general meeting at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) in Shah Alam September 6, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif
Malaysia  / 10 h ago

‘Who is he to decide?’ Hamzah questions Muhyiddin’s authority over new party’s possible move to join Perikatan

