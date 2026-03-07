KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, senior political advisor to the Prime Minister, said women are catalysts for change and a source of inspiration capable of driving social impact in society.

He said that spirit is reflected through an autobiographical exhibition titled ‘Hikayat’ by Noor ‘Aishah Abdul Rahman (Noura AR), which highlights the life journey of a woman as an artist, wife and mother.

“The exhibition not only showcases artworks but also serves as a platform to narrate life experiences that shape the identity, resilience and strength of a woman in facing various challenges in life.

“Noura AR has the resilience to return to producing art after focusing on her family. Life experiences shape her identity, strength and artistic approach. The works produced reflect resilience, acceptance and hope,” he said when opening the exhibition at HARTA Space here today.

In conjunction with the International Women’s Day celebration tomorrow, he hoped women artists like Noura AR will use art as a medium of expression for healing and to bring about social change.

On view until March 31, the exhibition reflects a lesson and a test of life, as well as a journey of self-redemption towards the Creator. — Bernama