KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim visited PAS spiritual leader Datuk Hashim Jasin at Penang Hospital in George Town today during a working trip to Penang and Kedah.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said he stopped by the hospital before continuing with his official schedule to see his “old friend”.

“Alhamdulillah, he is in good condition and we had the opportunity to speak at length,” Anwar said.

The prime minister added that he conveyed greetings from his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, to Hashim and his family.

“I also conveyed Azizah’s greetings to him and his family, and prayed for Ustaz Hashim’s well-being and a speedy recovery,” he wrote.

Hashim, 87, was admitted to Penang Hospital at the end of February after undergoing a stenting procedure and is being monitored for heart complications. According to family members, he also has kidney problems that require dialysis treatment.

He had earlier been treated at Hospital Tuanku Fauziah in Perlis before being transferred to Penang for further care.

While at the hospital, Anwar also visited a Ministry of Health nurse who was injured in a road accident while on her way to work.

“I appreciate the sacrifices of healthcare workers whose contributions in caring for and serving the community are invaluable,” he said.

Before leaving, Anwar said he received an update on an ongoing project to upgrade facilities at Penang Hospital.

Hashim has served as PAS spiritual leader since October 2016, when he was appointed by the party’s ulama council following the death of his predecessor, Datuk Haron Din.