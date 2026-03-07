DUBAI, March 7 — Emirates, the largest airline in the Middle East, announced today that it was suspending all flights to and from Dubai until further notice, after an aerial interception took place over Dubai airport during attacks from Iran.

“Please do not go to the airport,” the airline said in a statement on X.

Flights had partially resumed on Monday from Dubai’s main airport, the world’s busiest for international traffic, despite daily drone attacks targeting sites in the United Arab Emirates. — AFP