LOS ANGELES, March 7 — Netflix has ended its partnership with Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand, As ever, after supporting the launch and first year of the home goods line.

“Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life,” Netflix said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter and published today.

“As ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year.

“We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more,” a representative for the brand told the US entertainment news outlet.

The split comes about seven months after Netflix downgraded Markle’s production deal from an overall agreement to a first-look arrangement with Archewell Productions, the media company the Sussexes set up.

Though Netflix’s backing helped launch the brand – which includes US$64 (RM252.55) scented candles, honey, wine and bookmarks – Markle and As ever will now continue independently.