MARCH 7 — The demand for unconditional surrender by President Donald Trump imposed upon Iran has introduced a rigid and uncompromising logic into the ongoing war between the United States, Israel, and Tehran.

While the language of total capitulation may resonate with the historical precedents of the Second World War, its application in the contemporary Middle East risks trapping Washington and Tel Aviv in a strategic dilemma of their own making.

Trump’s insistence that Iran must surrender without conditions — combined with his declaration that the United States will only accept Iranian leaders “we can work with” — effectively signals an intention not merely to defeat Iran militarily but to reshape its political leadership entirely. In diplomatic language, this implies regime engineering, if not outright regime change.

Yet such maximalist demands collide with the complex realities of Iranian political structure, historical memory, and civilizational identity.

Iran is not a political system that can be easily decapitated through a single strike or even a coordinated campaign of assassinations.

The Iranian state is built on multiple layers of leadership and authority, both formal and informal.

The Islamic Republic possesses at least three to four tiers of command. At the apex lies the Supreme Leadership and its religious institutions.

Below that operates the network of senior clerical councils and revolutionary bodies.

Parallel to these structures stands the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a military and economic institution deeply embedded in Iranian governance.

Beyond them exists a broader nationalist elite comprising military commanders, technocrats, and political administrators.

Even if Operation Epic Fury — conducted jointly by the United States and Israel — has eliminated key figures within Iran’s leadership hierarchy, the architecture of the state is designed precisely to absorb such shocks.

Leadership succession mechanisms exist precisely because the Islamic Republic has long anticipated the possibility of external decapitation attempts.

US Air Force F-15E takes off in the Middle East in support of ‘Operation Epic Fury’, part of US and Israeli strikes on Iran that prompted missile retaliation by the Islamic Republic. — Picture from US Air Force/US Central Command Public Affairs via AFP

Thus, the demand for unconditional surrender collides with a fundamental political reality: there may be no Iranian authority capable of agreeing to such a surrender even if it wished to do so.

To concede unconditionally would be interpreted inside Iran as national humiliation and civilizational defeat.

For a country whose identity stretches back thousands of years — from the Achaemenid Empire through Safavid Persia to the modern Islamic Republic — such capitulation would not merely remove a government. It would shatter the legitimacy of the entire political class.

In this sense, Trump’s ultimatum may paradoxically strengthen Iranian resistance rather than weaken it. The problem is not merely ideological; it is also structural.

When the United States insists that Iran must be led by figures “Washington can work with”, the implication is unmistakable.

Any leadership acceptable under such terms would be widely perceived in Iran as puppets of foreign power, particularly Washington and its closest regional partner, Israel.

This perception alone would make such a government unsustainable domestically.

Even reformist or pragmatic Iranian factions would find it politically impossible to align themselves openly with such a settlement.

The result is a strategic paradox. Washington seeks to impose political conditions that make diplomatic compromise impossible.

At the same time, Tehran cannot accept surrender without risking total collapse of legitimacy.

Thus both sides become trapped in a conflict where victory conditions are politically unattainable.

The consequences of this dynamic extend beyond Iran itself.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states are watching the unfolding war with profound anxiety.

While many GCC governments have historically viewed Iran as a strategic rival, they are equally wary of a regional order dominated exclusively by the United States and Israel.

If Iran were to collapse completely under military pressure, the resulting vacuum could produce one of two destabilising outcomes.

The first would be the fragmentation of Iran into competing ethnic and regional entities — Kurdish, Baluchi, Persian, and Azeri.

The second would be the installation of a leadership seen as externally imposed by Washington and Tel Aviv.

Neither outcome offers long-term stability for the Gulf.

A fragmented Iran could unleash decades of insurgency across West Asia.

A puppet government in Tehran, on the other hand, would transform the regional balance of power so dramatically that GCC states themselves might fear becoming overly dependent on external patrons.

In such a scenario, the Middle East could evolve into a geopolitical structure where regional autonomy disappears, replaced by external security domination.

Ironically, this outcome could destabilise the very alliances Washington relies upon.

Yet the greatest strategic trap lies in the historical analogy embedded within the demand for unconditional surrender.

Such demands historically occur only in wars of absolute destruction.

When the Allied powers demanded unconditional surrender from Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan during the Second World War, they did so after years of total war that had devastated entire societies.

Even then, the surrender of Japan in August 1945 required the use of two atomic bombs over Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Today, the United States still possesses tactical nuclear weapons with yields comparable to the Hiroshima bomb, approximately fifteen kilotons.

The mere mention of unconditional surrender raises a troubling question.

If Iran refuses to capitulate, what level of military escalation would be required to compel compliance?

Would Washington and Tel Aviv be prepared to escalate toward tactical nuclear use?

Such a scenario remains highly unlikely, yet the rhetorical logic of unconditional surrender inevitably invites speculation about the extreme measures historically associated with such outcomes.

Even if nuclear weapons were never used, the perception that the United States might contemplate such escalation would carry enormous consequences.

The legitimacy of Washington’s leadership within the international system would be severely damaged.

The United States has long justified its global influence through the language of international law, rules-based order, and strategic restraint.

A war framed around unconditional surrender risks undermining those very principles.

Countries across the Global South — many of which already view international norms as unevenly applied — would interpret the conflict as evidence that great powers still operate according to raw coercion rather than law.

The Global North might also experience internal divisions.

European states already wary of escalation could distance themselves politically from such an uncompromising strategy.

Even America’s closest partners might find it difficult to defend a war aimed at total submission rather than negotiated settlement.

Israel would face similar reputational costs.

While Israel’s security concerns are widely acknowledged, participation in a campaign aimed at forcing unconditional surrender upon a major regional civilisation could deepen its diplomatic isolation.

Rather than weakening Iranian nationalism, such a campaign might elevate Tehran’s status as a symbol of resistance across parts of the Global South.

Thus the paradox becomes stark.

By demanding unconditional surrender, the United States and Israel risk transforming a regional conflict into a test of civilisational endurance.

Iran’s leadership may change, its infrastructure may suffer enormous damage, but the collective identity of the Iranian people — rooted in centuries of history — would likely harden rather than collapse.

In this sense, Washington and Tel Aviv may have boxed themselves into a strategic corner.

The more uncompromising their demands become, the fewer pathways remain for de-escalation.

Military escalation without a realistic political end state risks prolonging the war far beyond the four or five weeks suggested by President Trump.

History offers a clear lesson.

Wars that begin with maximalist objectives often end with reluctant compromise.

If diplomacy is excluded at the outset, it eventually returns under far worse circumstances.

The tragedy would be if such a lesson is only learned after immense destruction has already occurred.

* Phar Kim Beng is professor of Asean Studies and director of the Institute of International and Asean Studies, International Islamic University of Malaysia.

