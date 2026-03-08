KUWAIT CITY, March 8 — Kuwait’s defence ministry said on Sunday that fuel tanks at the Gulf nation’s international airport were targeted in a drone attack, as Iran continued its strikes across the region.

“The fuel tanks of Kuwait International Airport were attacked by drones in a direct targeting of vital infrastructure,” an official defence ministry spokesman said, according to a post by the Kuwaiti military on X.

The spokesman added the country’s forces were “responding to a wave of hostile drones” that penetrated the country’s airspace. — AFP