Newly appointed deputy Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Colonel Vadym Sukharevskyi attends a meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2024. — Ukrainian Presidential Press Service handout via Reuters
Sunday, 11 Feb 2024 5:23 PM MYT
KYIV, Feb 11 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has appointed Oleksandr Pavliuk, former first deputy defence minister, as the new commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, according to a decree published today. — Reuters