BERLIN, Jan 24 — Additional weapon deliveries to Ukraine to help it battle a Russian invasion will be a topic of discussion during the EU special summit next week, a German government spokesperson said today.

“It will be an item on the agenda in Brussels in just over a week’s time,” the spokesperson said at a government press conference in Berlin.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had urged EU allies in early January to step up their military aid to Ukraine. — Reuters

Advertisement