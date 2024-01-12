LONDON, Jan 12 — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was convening a cabinet meeting late Thursday, media reported, to assess the situation in the Red Sea with the possibility of military strikes against Yemen’s Houthi rebels to feature prominently.

Sunak will hold a conference call with his cabinet, according to the BBC, during which he was to inform them of “possible British and American strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen”, while The Times newspaper made a similar report.

Contacted by AFP, Downing Street neither confirmed nor denied the stories.

Since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas on October 7, Houthi rebels, who are backed by Iran and in control of much of Yemen, have stepped up attacks in the Red Sea targeting international maritime traffic there as part of their claim to be acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

The United States deployed warships and set up an international coalition in December to protect maritime traffic in the area, through which 12 per cent of world trade flows.

Late Tuesday, British and US forces shot down 18 drones and three missiles fired by the Houthis in the Red Sea, in what London on Wednesday called the most significant attack by Yemeni rebels to date.

British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps warned Wednesday that there was “no doubt” Iran was involved and providing weapons and intelligence, while insisting that “enough is enough.” He added that “we must be clear with the Houthis that this has to stop”.

The UN Security Council also Wednesday urged an immediate halt to the attacks on shipping, warning of a threat to regional peace and security.

The intensifying attacks have caused shipping companies to bypass the route and instead divert around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, significantly adding to journey times and cost.

The Security Council also urged states to respect a UN arms embargo against Houthi rebels. — AFP