SANAA, Jan 12 — Heavy air strikes pounded airports and military facilities in Yemen early today, the Houthi rebels’ official media and AFP correspondents said.

Sites around the capital Sanaa, Hodeida and Saada were all targeted, the Houthis’ official media said, blaming “American aggression with British participation”.

AFP correspondents reported hearing big strikes in Hodeida and Sanaa.

Missiles targeted an airbase near Sanaa, airports in Taez, Hodeida and Abs, and a military camp near Saada, the rebels’ Al-Masirah TV station said.

“Our country was subjected to a massive aggressive attack by American and British ships, submarines, and warplanes,” the Houthis’ Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi said, according to rebel media.

“America and Britain will have to prepare to pay a heavy price and bear all the dire consequences of this blatant aggression,” he was quoted as saying. — AFP