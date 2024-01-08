BOGOTA, Jan 8 — Colombia and Ecuador broke up a criminal organisation responsible for sending up to five tonnes of cocaine per month to the US and Europe and captured the Colombian brothers in charge, the two countries said yesterday.

Colombian police said the Los Curva criminal organisation generated more than US$2 billion a year in profits from the trade.

A year-long police operation culminated on Saturday with the capture of Colombian brothers Hader and Dairon Cuero, leaders of Los Curva, the countries said.

Hader Cuero is wanted by the United States on drug trafficking charges.

Colombia is considered the world’s leading producer of cocaine, an illegal business that finances leftist guerrilla groups and criminal gangs.

“This operation stops the shipment of five tonnes of cocaine per month,” said the deputy director of the Colombian National Police, General Nicolas Zapata, at a joint press conference streamed online yesterday.

The national director of anti-drug investigations of the Ecuadorean police, General William Villarroel, added that the organisation used speed boats and Mexico-flagged vessels to transport the drugs to Mexico on maritime routes.

Los Curva worked with Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel and cartels in Europe’s Balkan region, the police said.

Last year, six Colombians and 22 Ecuadoreans were captured as part of the police operation. — Reuters