MOSCOW, Dec 31 — The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, called residents of the city of Belgorod to hide in shelters today as a missile threat alert was issued in the city, according to a post on his Telegram account.

More than 20 people were killed in Belgorod yesterday in what Moscow said was an “indiscriminate” Ukrainian air attack on the city. — Reuters