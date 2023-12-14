LOS ANGELES, Dec 14 — Activists from a Jewish group demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip blocked traffic on a busy Los Angeles highway during yesterday morning’s rush hour and snarled traffic for miles, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The protesters from the If Not Now organisation sat down on the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway downtown at about 9am, bringing commuters to a halt. The protesters wore black shirts reading “Not in Our Name” and held up placards demanding Israel halt military operations in Gaza.

A law enforcement officer removes a Hanukkiyah, a candlestick with nine branches that is lit to mark Hanukkah, placed by demonstrators demanding a ceasefire and an end to US support for Israel's attack on Gaza to block morning traffic on the 110 Freeway, in Los Angeles December 13, 2023. — Reuters pic

Video on KCAL TV showed a few enraged motorists fighting with protesters before police arrived.

About 75 protesters were detained when CHP officers began clearing the highway around 10 am, the highway patrol said.

Israel’s military campaign on Gaza has sparked protests in cities around the world. — Reuters

