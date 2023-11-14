GENEVA, Nov 14 — A quarter of Somalia’s population is forecast to face “crisis-level hunger or worse” this year due to drought and floods caused by climate change, the World Food Programme (WFP) said today.

Floods that have uprooted hundreds of thousands of people in Somalia and neighbouring countries in East Africa following a historic drought earlier this year have been described by the United Nations as a once-in-a-century event.

“Livelihoods and lives are at risk, 4.3 million people - a quarter of the population - are forecast to face crisis-level hunger or worse by the end of this year,” said Petroc Wilton, WFP spokesperson for Somalia.

“This bombardment of climate shocks, from drought to floods, will prolong the hunger crisis in Somalia. The drought killed millions of livestock and ruined countless hectares of pastures and farmlands. Now, these devastating floods are crippling Somalia’s ability to recover.”

The floods, which followed heavy rains that started in early October, have already killed at least 32 people and forced more than 456,800 from their homes in Somalia, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

“Sustained support from the international community will be essential,” Wilton added. — Reuters

