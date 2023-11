MOSCOW, Nov 12 — Russian investigators have opened a terrorism investigation after a major freight train was derailed due to what they said was a homemade bomb on the railway line in the Ryazan region, the investigative committee said.

“According to the investigation, at 07:12 on November 11, 2023, an improvised explosive device exploded,” the committee said. “As a result, 19 wagons of the freight train were derailed.” — Reuters

Advertisement