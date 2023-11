MADRID, Nov 9 — The former head of Spain’s People’s Party in the Catalonia region was shot in the face in Madrid today, police said.

Alejandro Vidas Quadras was shot in the wealthy Salamanca area of central Madrid at about 1.30 p.m. and taken to hospital.

Vidas Quadras, 78, was the head of the centre-right PP in Catalonia.

Police have cordoned off the area where the shooting happened. No arrests have yet been made, police said. — Reuters

