WASHINGTON, Nov 9 — US President Joe Biden today applauded a tentative agreement reached between Hollywood actors and major studios, calling it a “good faith” effort “that allows our entertainment industry to continue telling the stories of America.”

“SAG-AFTRA members will have the final say on this contract, but the sacrifices they’ve made will ensure a better future for them, their families, and all workers who deserve a fair share of the value they helped create,” Biden said in a statement. — Reuters