NEW DELHI, Oct 29 — A passenger train in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh has derailed, the state’s chief minister said today, and domestic news website NDTV reported that three people had died in the incident.

The train going to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam came off the rails in the Vizianagaram district.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered immediate relief measures to be taken and asked for as many ambulances as possible to be sent from Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, the nearest districts to Vizianagaram, his office said in a statement.

The minister also issued orders to coordinate other government departments to take quick relief measures. — Reuters

Advertisement