A medical worker assists a Palestinian, who was wounded in Israeli strikes, at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Nasser hospital, as doctors say they are only able to accept critical cases that are in need of surgery, while the unit is filled up with victims of the ongoing conflict with Israel, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, October 26, 2023. — Reuters pic
Sunday, 29 Oct 2023 5:43 PM MYT
GAZA, Oct 29 — The Palestinian Red Crescent said today it has received warnings from Israeli authorities to immediately evacuate al-Quds hospital in the Gaza Strip.
“Since this morning, there has been raids 50 meters away from the hospital,” it added in a statement on Facebook. — Reuters
