LEWISTON (Maine), Oct 28 ― A father and son out for a night of bowling and a group of men playing in a cornhole tournament were among the 18 people killed in shootings at a bowling alley and a popular restaurant in Lewiston, Maine.

The victims, including a married couple, ranged in age from 14 to 76. Seven died Wednesday at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, while eight others were fatally shot at nearby Schemengees Bar & Grille restaurant, police said. Three more people died at hospitals.

Authorities identified them on Friday as Ronald Morin, 55; Peyton Brewer-Ross, 40; Joshua Seal, 36; Bryan MacFarlane, 41; Joseph Walker, 57; Arthur Strout, 42; Maxx Hathaway, 35; Stephen Vozzella, 45; Thomas Conrad, 34; Michael Deslauriers II, 51; Jason Walker, 51; Tricia Asselin, 53; Bill Young, 44; Aaron Young, 14; Bob Violette, 76; Lucille Violette, 73; William Brackett, 48; and Keith McNeir, 64.

Here is what we know about some of victims:

Bill and Aaron Young

Bill Young and his 14-year-old son Aaron were shot and killed at the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, Bill's brother Rob Young told Reuters. They were out for an evening with their bowling league, Rob Young said.

Before learning of their deaths, Rob Young had flown from Baltimore to Lewiston on Thursday to help his sister-in-law in her frantic search for information after the pair had not been heard from since Wednesday when they went bowling.

Tricia Asselin

Asselin was trying to call 911 when the gunman shot and killed her at the bowling alley, her brother DJ Johnson told CNN.

Asselin, who worked at the bowling alley part time, was there for a night out with her sister, who survived the massacre, Johnson said. It was just like her to try to help others by calling the emergency service, her brother said.

“She wasn't going to run,” Johnson said. “She was going to try and help.”

She is survived by an adult son, her brother said.

Joseph Walker

A manager at Schemengees Bar & Grille who lived in nearby Auburn, Maine, Walker was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who stayed on the scene to help even though he could have escaped through a door near his office, his father, Leroy Walker, told Reuters yesterday.

“We were told that he picked up a butcher knife from the bar area where he was a lot of the time standing, and went to attack the shooter,” Leroy Walker said. The gunman then shot Joseph, known to his Dad as Joey, killing him instantly.

“I miss him so much,” Leroy Walker said.

Bryan Macfarlane

MacFarlane was part of a group in the deaf community participating in a cornhole tournament at Schemengees Bar & Grille when he was killed, his sister Keri Brooks told CNN.

MacFarlane, an avid motorcyclist who loved his dog, M&M, had recently moved back to Maine, Brooks said.

Bob and Lucy Violette

Bob Violette was a retired Sears mechanic who loved to bowl on most weekdays, the Sun Journal newspaper reported, citing his daughter-in-law, Cassandra Violette.

He started a youth league, the newspaper said, and participated in a couples league with his wife, Lucy, who also died in the shootings.

Michael Deslauriers II and Jason Walker

Deslauriers II and his best friend, Jason Walker, were shot and killed at the bowling alley after protecting their wives and young children who were present, according to a Facebook post by Michael Deslauriers Sr., Deslauriers II's father.

“I have the hardest news for a father to ever have to share,” wrote the elder Deslauriers, chairman of the Sabbatus, Maine, historical society, about the death of his son. “They made sure their wives and several young children were under cover then they charged the shooter.”

In a later posting, the historical society wrote that the two men were active in volunteering for the group, including visiting older residents and recording their histories.

Peyton Brewer-Ross

A pipefitter and new father, Brewer-Ross was among the patrons playing in the cornhole tournament at Schemengees when he was gunned down, his union and employer said.

Brewer-Ross, shown with a gentle smile holding his baby daughter in a photo distributed by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, served on his local union's education committee and worked at Bath Iron Works in Bath, Maine.

He loved cornhole, wrestling and comic books, according to IAM Local S6, where Brewer-Ross was a member.

“We will remember him for his kindness, compassion and strong character,” the local union said.

Stephen Vozzella

Vozzella, a postal worker, was among those killed while out for a night of playing cornhole with friends at Schemengees, his union, the National Association of Letter Carriers, said in a statement.

Vozzella, who was deaf, had a huge smile and brought excitement to the game, New England Deaf Cornhole said on its Facebook page. “NEDC will not be the same without Steve Vozzella playing with us!” the group said. ― Reuters