Palestinian girl Fulla Al-Laham, 4, who was wounded in an Israeli strike that killed 14 family members, including her parents and all her siblings, lies on a bed as her grandmother sits next to her, at a hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 14, 2023. — Reuters pic
Sunday, 15 Oct 2023 5:00 PM MYT
JERUSALEM, Oct 15 — The Israeli military said today it would continue enabling Palestinian civilians fleeing Gaza Strip fighting to relocate southward within the territory, adding that hundreds of thousands had already heeded Israel’s evacuation order. — Reuters