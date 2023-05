DHAKA, May 4 — A team of 20 Rohingya Muslims and some Bangladeshi officials will visit Myanmar’s Rakhine state tomorrow for a day as part of a planned repatriation effort, a Bangladesh repatriation official told Reuters.

Nearly one million Rohingya Muslim refugees are living in camps in the border district of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, most having fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017. — Reuters