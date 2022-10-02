Candles and a placard reading 'sad for all of us' are pictured during a vigil at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, following a riot after the football match between Arema vs Persebaya in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 2, 2022. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Oct 2 — The final death toll from a stampede in an Indonesian soccer stadium stands at 125, the head of the local health agency told Reuters late today.

He also said the final number of those injured in yesterday's stampede was 323. — Reuters