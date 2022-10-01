An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 hit Indonesia's western province of North Sumatra this morning. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, Oct 1 ― An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted Indonesia's western province of North Sumatra this morning, and there were no preliminary reports of damages or casualties, authorities said.

The quake hit at 02.28 Jakarta time today (1928 GMT Friday) with the epicentre at 15km northwest of the North Tapanuli district and a depth of 10 km, said the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency.

The quake, followed by two tremors with magnitudes of 5.1 and 5.0 respectively, did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami, according to the agency.

So far there were no reports of damages or casualties, including in the hardest-hit areas of the North Tapanuli district, head of the Search and Rescue Office for the Nias Island of the North Sumatra province, Agus Wibisono told Xinhua via phone.

The tremors were also felt in the nearby province of Aceh, according to the agency. ― Bernama