US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Stansted Airport to attend Monday’s funeral of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London, Britain, September 17, 2022. — Reuters pic

STANSTED, Sept 18 — US President Joe Biden arrived in Britain late yesterday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, an AFP photographer on board Air Force One said.

Biden's plane arrived at London Stansted Airport outside the capital just before 10:00 pm (2100 GMT).

He is expected to pay his respects at Queen Elizabeth's coffin and meet the new King Charles III on Sunday ahead of Monday's state funeral.

However, a planned meeting with Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss has been cancelled.

Instead, they will hold a "full bilateral meeting" at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, her Downing Street office said.

It did not provide further details on why the original meeting with Biden had been cancelled. — AFP