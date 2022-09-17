A satellite imagery shows Typhoon Nanmadol located near the southern remote islands of Japan in this handout dated September 17, 2022. — Handout by Japan Meteorological Agency via AFP

TOKYO, Sept 17 — The Japan Meteorological Agency warned today of a large and powerful typhoon expected to reach landfall in the southern island of Kyushu tomorrow.

The agency said it may issue a “special warning” for Kagoshima prefecture and the northern part of Kyushu, Japan’s southernmost main island, with the possibility of high waves and heavy rains in the regions.

Typhoon Nanmadol, the 14th of the season, was near Japan’s southern Minami-Daito Island heading northwest at 20 km (12 miles) per hour this afternoon.

The storm is forecast to curve east and pass over Tokyo on Tuesday before moving out to sea by Wednesday. — Reuters