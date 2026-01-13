SHAH ALAM, Jan 13 — Five terrace houses at 5th Mile, Kampung Johan Setia, near the Al-Hidayah Mosque, were destroyed in a fire this afternoon.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, stated that the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 2:37 pm.

Following the call, a team of personnel from the Port Klang Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), assisted by the North Klang and South Klang stations, arrived at the scene approximately five minutes later.

“The operation, involving 29 personnel, successfully brought the fire under control by 2:54 pm. The five terrace houses were approximately 95 per cent destroyed; however, the incident did not involve any loss of life,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama