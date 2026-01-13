KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The sole fatality in the explosion incident at a private university here yesterday was an intern from another private university who was undergoing industrial training with an air conditioning maintenance company.

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) Dean of the Faculty of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Prof Chang Yoong Choon, said the victim, Soo Yu Juan, 24, was a third-year Mechanical Engineering student who was scheduled to complete his industrial training this Thursday.

He said that the industrial training was part of the routine academic requirements for engineering students to provide exposure to real-world working environments.

“This incident is deeply shocking and unexpected for the university. The student went to the location as part of a routine assignment related to air conditioning maintenance work,” he said when met at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) Forensic Department here yesterday.

Chang said that the university provides insurance coverage for all students, including for accidents occurring during industrial training.

“Once all relevant documents are obtained, the university will submit the insurance claim. I am personally representing the university to manage this case until its resolution as part of UTAR’s commitment to the student and the victim’s family,” he said.

He also noted that the company where the victim was interning had expressed its commitment to provide support and assistance, including funeral arrangements.

Chang added that the exact cause of the incident has yet to be determined, and they are awaiting the results of the investigation by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

A Bernama observation found that the victim’s mother and older brother arrived at the HKL Forensic Department at approximately 6pm for the identification process.

Earlier, the media reported that one person was confirmed dead while receiving treatment at HKL, while nine others were injured in an air conditioning gas explosion at a private university at approximately 11.40am yesterday. — Bernama